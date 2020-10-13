UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Of KBA Calls On CJP

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Delegation of KBA calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :An 11- member delegation of Karachi Bar Association (KBA), headed by its President Munir Ahmed Malik and comprising office bears Tuesday called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed in Supreme Court.

The chief justice welcomed the delegation and said that dispensation of justice was very important duty entrusted to judges.

This onerous task could not be fulfilled without able assistance of legal fraternity.

He further advised the young lawyers of the Karachi Bar to be honest to their profession by pleading their cases on merit and respect the judges.

He also advised them to flourish reading habits that will inculcate confidence to plead cases. The delegation discussed issue of mutual interest regarding the legal profession. The chief justice shared his experience with them.

The delegation thanked the chief justice for sparing time for them and presented Ajrak and Topi, traditional gifts of Sindh as gesture of goodwill and token of respect, and invited him to Karachi Bar Association.

The chief justice expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Lawyers Young Reading Topi Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik urges team management to encourage pl ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

21 minutes ago

HRCP announces I. A. Rehman Research Grant

26 minutes ago

7,348 major disaster events claimed 1.23 million l ..

36 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Tigar Force portal on Saturday, s ..

50 minutes ago

Executive office sheds light on Age-friendly city& ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.