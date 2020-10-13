Delegation of KBA calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :An 11- member delegation of Karachi Bar Association (KBA), headed by its President Munir Ahmed Malik and comprising office bears Tuesday called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed in Supreme Court.

The chief justice welcomed the delegation and said that dispensation of justice was very important duty entrusted to judges.

This onerous task could not be fulfilled without able assistance of legal fraternity.

He further advised the young lawyers of the Karachi Bar to be honest to their profession by pleading their cases on merit and respect the judges.

He also advised them to flourish reading habits that will inculcate confidence to plead cases. The delegation discussed issue of mutual interest regarding the legal profession. The chief justice shared his experience with them.

The delegation thanked the chief justice for sparing time for them and presented Ajrak and Topi, traditional gifts of Sindh as gesture of goodwill and token of respect, and invited him to Karachi Bar Association.

The chief justice expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.