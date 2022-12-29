UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of KCCI Discusses Trade & Economy With US Diplomats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The United States has long been Pakistan's largest export market – importing more than $5 billion Pakistani goods that is surpassing any other country and we want bilateral economic relations to be further strengthened by inviting Pakistani businessmen to visit the US and get an advantage of the United States expertise in different sectors.

This was stated by Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, President Khyber Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) during his meeting on trade-ties between Pakistan and the US with Mr. Panfilo Marquez, US Consul General at Peshawar and Mr. Kurt L. Beurman, Political and Economic Affairs Officer.

The delegation of Khyber Chamber of Commerce & Industry held an hour-long meeting and thoroughly discussed Pakistan-US trade ties and the exchange of visits of Pakistani businessmen to US to have business-to-business meetings with different US companies for extending trading ties and to get benefits from the US expertise.

Executive members of KCCI Muhammad Yousaf Afridi, Moin Uddin Khan and Muhammad Haroon Sabir were also present at the meeting.

The main products that Pakistan exports to the United States are house linens, knitted sweaters, and other clothing articles. During the last 25 years, the export of Pakistan to the United States has increased at an annualized rate of 4.79%, from $1.26b in 1995 to $4.04b in 2020. The United States is also one of the top trading partners of Pakistan.

Trade and investment relations between the United States and Pakistan continue to grow, and the U.S. government supports this relationship by organizing business-to-business trade delegations, providing technical assistance, and promoting business opportunities for U.

S. companies to develop U.S.-Pakistan commercial partnerships. For more than 70 years, Pakistan has been an important partner and that is why we want businessmen of Pakistan should come up to various trade expos for interaction with various US companies.

Both sides also talked about boosting cooperation in lubricant, energy, agriculture, textile and healthcare sectors as well as promotion of digital trade and e-commerce. Protection of intellectual property, promotion of laborer' rights and economic empowerment of women also came under discussion.

However, Pakistan's business climate has areas that need to be strengthened, including regulation, intellectual property protection, and taxation. The United States continues to work with Pakistan to achieve business climate enhancements.

Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, pledged to strengthen trade ties and business-to-business contacts to enhance the bilateral trade volume.

The US Diplomat assured Jawad Kazmi, President KCCI and his delegation to remove all obstacles in visit of Pakistani businessmen and investors to the US besides a guideline would also be provided to other leading businessmen and companies who want to strengthen and expand business, trade and investment ties.

The Delegation of KCCI thanked Panfilo Marquez, US Consul General at Peshawar and Mr. Kurt L. Beurman for his efforts to support and help the businessmen in expanding trade and investment ties with the US and taking advantage of available business opportunities.

