Delegation Of KEF Calls On Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 07:34 PM
A representative delegation of Khyber Eye Foundation (KEF) called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali and informed him about the performance of the foundation
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) A representative delegation of Khyber Eye Foundation (KEF) called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali and informed him about the performance of the foundation.
The delegation was led by Patron-in-Chief of the foundation Professor Dr.
Daud comprised Adnan Jalil, Khawaja Khalid Sultan, Yawar Nasir and Ubaid Amjad.
The delegation informed the Governor about the achievements of eye foundation and discussed with him the establishment of a hospital in Lower Dir.
Speaking on the occasion, the Governor appreciated efforts of the foundation to help out ailing community and assured his cooperation in establishing hospital in Lower Dir.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024
Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches
Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra
PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD
Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities
Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market debut
Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR Congo
PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25
President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30 ..
PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi
Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab3 minutes ago
-
Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra5 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD5 minutes ago
-
Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities5 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30, 20213 minutes ago
-
PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi13 minutes ago
-
Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power3 minutes ago
-
Governor congratulates nation for launching Pakistan's historic lunar mission ICUBE-Q3 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directs implementation of playground policy ..3 minutes ago
-
Stabbing in Fatehjang claims a life3 minutes ago
-
Over 35000 complaints handled in year 2023, says Ombudsman Punjab3 minutes ago
-
FJWU hosts inaugural ceremony of online Internship Program (OIP) 20243 minutes ago