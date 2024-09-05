Delegation of lawyers calls on Balcohistan CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The delegation of Quetta Bar Association (QBA) led by Qari Rahmatullah Kakar Advocate called on Balcohistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday.

The delegation informed the CM about their problems being faced by them in the area during the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that all possible efforts would be made for the welfare of the lawyers across the province in line with available resources and regulations.