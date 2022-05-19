Delegation of lawyers' leaders calls on Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :A delegation of lawyers' leaders called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf were also present in the meeting.

The delegation of lawyers' leaders comprised Supreme Court Bar Association President Ahsan Bhoon, Pakistan Bar Council Chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Lahore High Court Bar Association President Akbar Dogar, Punjab Bar Council Chairman Jaffar Tayyar, Islamabad Bar Council Chairman Qamar Sabzwari, Syed Qalb-e-Hassan, Amjad Shah, Masood Chishti, Abid Saqi and others.

The prime minister while thanking the senior elected leaders of lawyers' community on their trust in the government, said the lawyers were the country's great asset.

He said the government would extend all possible cooperation to the lawyers in performing their professional duties.

He directed the law minister to immediately start working for amendments in the Lawyers Protection Act and the Bar Council Act.

The lawyers' leaders while felicitating Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office said the lawyers' community, which had always been playing its role in strengthening the country's democratic institutions, would continue to do so in future as well.

The lawyers' leaders appreciated the role of judiciary in the resolution of constitutional crisis and hoped that the government in line with the expectations of masses would take care of the economy.