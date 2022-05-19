UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Lawyers' Leaders Calls On Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Delegation of lawyers' leaders calls on Prime Minister

A delegation of lawyers' leaders called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :A delegation of lawyers' leaders called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf were also present in the meeting.

The delegation of lawyers' leaders comprised Supreme Court Bar Association President Ahsan Bhoon, Pakistan Bar Council Chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Lahore High Court Bar Association President Akbar Dogar, Punjab Bar Council Chairman Jaffar Tayyar, Islamabad Bar Council Chairman Qamar Sabzwari, Syed Qalb-e-Hassan, Amjad Shah, Masood Chishti, Abid Saqi and others.

The prime minister while thanking the senior elected leaders of lawyers' community on their trust in the government, said the lawyers were the country's great asset.

He said the government would extend all possible cooperation to the lawyers in performing their professional duties.

He directed the law minister to immediately start working for amendments in the Lawyers Protection Act and the Bar Council Act.

The lawyers' leaders while felicitating Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office said the lawyers' community, which had always been playing its role in strengthening the country's democratic institutions, would continue to do so in future as well.

The lawyers' leaders appreciated the role of judiciary in the resolution of constitutional crisis and hoped that the government in line with the expectations of masses would take care of the economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister Supreme Court Lahore High Court Punjab Lawyers Law Minister Rana SanaUllah All Government

Recent Stories

COAS visits School of Artillery Nowshera, attends ..

COAS visits School of Artillery Nowshera, attends Annual Commanding Officers' c ..

9 minutes ago
 Sanctions on Russia, Belarus Damaged Agricultural ..

Sanctions on Russia, Belarus Damaged Agricultural Sector Before Ukraine Crisis - ..

9 minutes ago
 CTP issues 7,170 challan tickets to vehicles parke ..

CTP issues 7,170 challan tickets to vehicles parked wrong

9 minutes ago
 Hajj Organizers Association presents recommendatio ..

Hajj Organizers Association presents recommendations for Hajj package

11 minutes ago
 Biden Announces Another $100Mln Ukraine Aid Packag ..

Biden Announces Another $100Mln Ukraine Aid Package to Includes More Artillery, ..

11 minutes ago
 Pb govt shows resolve to deal with diarrhea, chole ..

Pb govt shows resolve to deal with diarrhea, cholera on emergency basis

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.