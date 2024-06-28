Delegation Of LPG Association Meets With Secretary RTA
Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 07:48 PM
A delegation of officials from the LPG Association Kohat met with Mohammad Shoaib, Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kohat, on Friday
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A delegation of officials from the LPG Association Kohat met with Mohammad Shoaib, Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kohat, on Friday.
The meeting included Chairman of Al Kohat Tajer Ittihad, Ameer Khan Afridi, along with Shura members of the LPG Association: Imran Khan, Zahidullah, Izzat Khan, and Karim Khan.
During the meeting, the delegation urged Secretary RTA Mohammad Shoaib to ease unnecessary restrictions on small LPG traders.
They emphasized that these traders are willing to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and that their small businesses are the only means of supporting their families in these times of rising inflation.
The delegation highlighted the critical role these businesses play in their livelihood and appealed for regulatory relaxation to ensure their sustainability.
This engagement reflects the ongoing dialogue between local business associations and regulatory authorities to balance safety regulations with economic viability for small traders.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
PU zoologists visit national parks of Himalayas
Weather to remain dry, hot in KP
Govt taking revolutionary initiatives to empower youth; Chairman PMYP
Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organises moot on global ..
Khursheed Shah floats proposal of 4-year govt constitutional term
Ukrainian forces say Western ammo supplies increasing
France makes multibillion-euro gamble on Olympic gold
AOA gathers in Istanbul to promote human rights, good governance
Bolivia president denies conspiracy after failed coup
Edu ministry partners with CERP to enhance teaching quality
Cycling: Stages of the 2024 Tour de France
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PU zoologists visit national parks of Himalayas42 seconds ago
-
Govt taking revolutionary initiatives to empower youth; Chairman PMYP45 seconds ago
-
Khursheed Shah floats proposal of 4-year govt constitutional term18 minutes ago
-
AOA gathers in Istanbul to promote human rights, good governance17 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry partners with CERP to enhance teaching quality18 minutes ago
-
269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year39 minutes ago
-
NA passes 26 excess demands for grants for FY 2022-2339 minutes ago
-
Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for all districts, ensure employment opportunities to ..43 minutes ago
-
18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker43 minutes ago
-
Drug baron awarded life term on two counts43 minutes ago
-
Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oil sector to cut edible oil imports, address econom ..43 minutes ago
-
Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug dealers46 minutes ago