Delegation of LPG Association meets with Secretary RTA

A delegation of officials from the LPG Association Kohat met with Mohammad Shoaib, Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kohat, on Friday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A delegation of officials from the LPG Association Kohat met with Mohammad Shoaib, Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kohat, on Friday.

The meeting included Chairman of Al Kohat Tajer Ittihad, Ameer Khan Afridi, along with Shura members of the LPG Association: Imran Khan, Zahidullah, Izzat Khan, and Karim Khan.

During the meeting, the delegation urged Secretary RTA Mohammad Shoaib to ease unnecessary restrictions on small LPG traders.

They emphasized that these traders are willing to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and that their small businesses are the only means of supporting their families in these times of rising inflation.

The delegation highlighted the critical role these businesses play in their livelihood and appealed for regulatory relaxation to ensure their sustainability.

This engagement reflects the ongoing dialogue between local business associations and regulatory authorities to balance safety regulations with economic viability for small traders.

APP/azq/378