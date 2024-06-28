Open Menu

Delegation Of LPG Association Meets With Secretary RTA

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 07:48 PM

Delegation of LPG Association meets with Secretary RTA

A delegation of officials from the LPG Association Kohat met with Mohammad Shoaib, Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kohat, on Friday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A delegation of officials from the LPG Association Kohat met with Mohammad Shoaib, Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kohat, on Friday.

The meeting included Chairman of Al Kohat Tajer Ittihad, Ameer Khan Afridi, along with Shura members of the LPG Association: Imran Khan, Zahidullah, Izzat Khan, and Karim Khan.

During the meeting, the delegation urged Secretary RTA Mohammad Shoaib to ease unnecessary restrictions on small LPG traders.

They emphasized that these traders are willing to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and that their small businesses are the only means of supporting their families in these times of rising inflation.

The delegation highlighted the critical role these businesses play in their livelihood and appealed for regulatory relaxation to ensure their sustainability.

This engagement reflects the ongoing dialogue between local business associations and regulatory authorities to balance safety regulations with economic viability for small traders.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Imran Khan LPG Business RTA Kohat Afridi From

Recent Stories

PU zoologists visit national parks of Himalayas

PU zoologists visit national parks of Himalayas

42 seconds ago
 Weather to remain dry, hot in KP

Weather to remain dry, hot in KP

44 seconds ago
 Govt taking revolutionary initiatives to empower y ..

Govt taking revolutionary initiatives to empower youth; Chairman PMYP

45 seconds ago
 Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies ( ..

Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organises moot on global ..

46 seconds ago
 Khursheed Shah floats proposal of 4-year govt cons ..

Khursheed Shah floats proposal of 4-year govt constitutional term

18 minutes ago
 Ukrainian forces say Western ammo supplies increas ..

Ukrainian forces say Western ammo supplies increasing

18 minutes ago
France makes multibillion-euro gamble on Olympic g ..

France makes multibillion-euro gamble on Olympic gold

17 minutes ago
 AOA gathers in Istanbul to promote human rights, g ..

AOA gathers in Istanbul to promote human rights, good governance

17 minutes ago
 Bolivia president denies conspiracy after failed c ..

Bolivia president denies conspiracy after failed coup

18 minutes ago
 Edu ministry partners with CERP to enhance teachin ..

Edu ministry partners with CERP to enhance teaching quality

18 minutes ago
 Cycling: Stages of the 2024 Tour de France

Cycling: Stages of the 2024 Tour de France

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan