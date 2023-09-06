Open Menu

Delegation Of LSG Hydropower Korea Calls On Caretaker Minister

A two-member representative delegation of Korean company LSG Hydro Power Limited, led by Director Hyun Joon Choi called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Energy and Power Engineer Ahmed Jan and discussed matter of mutual interest

The Korean delegation emphasized mutual cooperation in hydropower development projects of the province. The Korean delegation also congratulated the caretaker minister for assuming his portfolio in the caretaker cabinet.

The caretaker minister thanked the Korean delegation and said that the mutual cooperation of Korean companies was vital to developing the energy sector of the province.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had abundant opportunities for foreign investors adding that the government was making incessant efforts to develop its energy sector.

He said that Korean investment was a positive initiative that would help strengthen bilateral ties and expressed the hope that Korean companies would also extend cooperation in future to develop the hydropower sector.

