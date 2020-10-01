UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Manufacturers From Various Sectors Meet Prime Minister

1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:54 PM

Delegation of manufacturers from various sectors meet Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday had a meeting with the delegation of manufactures from various sectors including Pharma, Cement, Chemicals, Home Appliances and Textile

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday had a meeting with the delegation of manufactures from various sectors including Pharma, Cement, Chemicals, Home Appliances and Textile.

Representatives of various business associations were also present during the meeting.

Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and senior officials were present in the meeting.

