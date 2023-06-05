Delegation of Markazi Anjuman Tajran meets RPO Rawalpindi

A delegation of Markazi Anjuman Tajran Rawalpindi met with the Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali to discuss various issues including crime situation, traffic problems and encroachment here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of Markazi Anjuman Tajran Rawalpindi met with the Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali to discuss various issues including crime situation, traffic problems and encroachment here on Monday.

The delegation led by its President Anjuman Tajran Sharjeel Mir, Aurangzeb, Muhammad Rafiq Shah, Muhammad Rizwan Abbasi, Kamal Pasha, Sheikh Muhammad, Yasir Mughal and others.

During the meeting, the overall crime situation in Rawalpindi city, traffic problems and other issues were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Police Officer RPO Syed Khurram Ali said that the role of the business community is very important in the economic stability adding that the business community is the backbone of the country.

The problems related to the business community should be solved on a priority basis.

For this, the in-charge complaint cell in the regional office has been appointed as the focal person, the patrolling system is being further improved to control crime, the RPO said, adding that the SHOs are holding regular meetings with the business community to prevent crime.

RPO also issued instructions to the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan to solve the traffic problems and said that additional personnel should be deployed in case of traffic congestion in the markets and the flow of traffic should be maintained.

In order to eliminate further illegal encroachments, the concerned authorities should be informed in writing, he remarked.