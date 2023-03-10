Delegation of MCAG calls on Balochistan Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The delegation of Makran Construction Association Gwadar (MCAG) called on the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday.

During the meeting, The CM was informed about the problems and difficulties of the contractors.

On this occasion, the CM sympathetically listened to the problems of the delegation and assured them of all possible cooperation.

Provincial Ministers Abdul Rasheed Dashti, Ziaullah Langu and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Hamal Kalmati were also present on the occasion.