Delegation Of Medical Colleges's Protesting Students Calls On Chief Secretary Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 09:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :A delegation of protesting students from Makran, Khuzdar and Loralai Medical Colleges called on Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Monday.

Member Pakistan Medical Commission Prof. Dr. Ghulam Rasool, Principals of Makran, Khuzdar and Loralai Medical Colleges and parents of students were also present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Balochistan listened to the concerns of medical college students regarding the proposed PMC test.

Addressing the students, Chief Secretary Balochistan said that all students are the future of the country and we all cherish our future.

He assured the students that the government would defend the legitimate rights of the students and raise their voice at every forum.

However, he also appealed to the students to pay special attention to their education and not allow any interruption in their teaching under the guise of protest.

The Chief Secretary also assured the delegation that their issues would be put forward to PMC and every effort would be made to resolve them.

