Delegation of medical students calls on Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday said all available resources were being utilized for addressing issues of scholarships and seats of Balochistan in Federal and Punjab.

He expressed these views while talking a delegation of students who elected seats of Medical in Balochistan at Governor House Quetta.

Governor said in this regard, he was being contacted with Governor Punjab and heads of other concerned departments in order to address problems of students on permanent basis.

Students are our architects of future and it was our responsibility to provide all facilities to the students, he said adding that he also apprised Governor Punjab Chuadhry Muhammad Sarwar about issues of Balochistan students in Punjab on his visit of Balochistan.

Governor Punjab also assured that he would cooperate for restoration of scholarships and other matter of students, he said adding that qualified students would play significant role for development of the country and Balochistan.

He also appreciated Balochistan students for taking interest in education which was guarantee of bright future.