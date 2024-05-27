Open Menu

Delegation Of Mehsud Press Club SW Meets KP Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Delegation of Mehsud Press Club SW meets KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A delegation of Mehsud Press Club, South Waziristan on Monday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Khan Kundi and discussed in detail the regional situation including the problems being faced by journalists.

The delegation comprised of General Secretary MPC Sikandar Hayat, Senior journalists Anwar Mehsud, Muhammad Shoaib and Aslam.

The delegation congratulated Faisal Karim Khan Kundi on assuming charge of the Governor and apprised him about the public issues in the tribal districts, especially SW district.

During the meeting, the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was specially informed about the compensation of the destroyed houses of Mehsud tribes, which had not been paid even after many years.

The delay of the Waziristan education City approved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was also discussed.

President Mehsud Press Club Farooq Mehsud informed the Governor about the problems faced by journalists in tribal districts. Senior Journalist Jafar Zakuri and Central Leader of Pakistan People's Party Akhunzada Chattan were also present during the meeting. They invited the governor to visit South Waziristan, Tehsil Ladha.

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Visit Government

Recent Stories

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

2 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

3 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

2 days ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

2 days ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

2 days ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan