Delegation Of Merged Areas Calls On CM KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 08:54 PM

A delegation of the merged areas here on Friday called on Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan and apprised him of the problem being faced by the people of the merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :A delegation of the merged areas here on Friday called on Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan and apprised him of the problem being faced by the people of the merged areas.

Talking to the delegation, Muhammad Azam Khan said that he was well aware of the problems being faced by the people of the merged districts. He said that steps would be taken on a priority basis to resolve these problems. He also assured that special meetings of the concerned departments would be called for concrete progress in this regard.

Special attention will be given to the timely completion of ongoing development works in the merged districts, Mohammad Azam Khan said and added that measures were needed to solve the long-standing problems of the merged districts and bring them forward in the field of development.

"I have taken up the matter with the Prime Minister for the acquisition of shares of merged districts in NFC. I will raise this matter again with the Prime Minister," Azam Khan said.

The people of the merged districts should get their constitutional and legal rights at all costs, the Chief Minister said, adding, "The caretaker provincial government will not compromise on this."

