Delegation of Methodist Church calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :A delegation of the Methodist church Pakistan called on the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor's House here on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by Bishop Anthony while other members included Pastor Munawer, Pastor Khalid, Evangelist Easter and others, said a statement.

The delegation apprised the Governor about the problems of the Christian community due to the lockdown and requested him to provide ration.

The Governor Sindh directed the officials concerned to provide the ration to affectees of Christian community on the occasion of Easter and advised them to get the deserving ones registered in the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Program so that they can get timely help.

The Governor of Sindh said that poor people were facing difficulties due to lockdown.

He said that the needy and deserving people of minority community would be provided help in this difficult time. The delegation thanked the Governor Sindh on issuing orders for providing ration to needy people of Christian community on the occasion of Easter.