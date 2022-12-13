SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Officers of the 35th Mid-Career Management Course in Pakistan Institute of Management visited here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi welcomed the delegation headed by Mirza Khalid Amin at the DC's office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Syed Amina Maududi and Assistant Commissioner Sufian Dilawar were also present.

Briefing the delegation, the deputy commissioner said in the next six months, the district would be zoned from which the agricultural area, residential and industrial areas would be determined.

The deputy commissioner said the business community of Sialkot was playing a significant role for development of the city, adding that the Punjab government was going to establish a new industrial estate, tanneries zone and a surgical city in the district with an aim to promote the industry.

He said Jinnah Inter-Union Council Sports Festival had been started and it had been decidedto start league matches of hockey, volleyball, football and other sports.

Later, the DC presented a shield to the delegation.