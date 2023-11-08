Open Menu

Delegation Of Mid-Career Management Course Visits LDA

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A delegation of the 38th Mid-Career Management Course arrived at the Lahore Development

Authority office here on Wednesday.

Additional DG Headquarters Dr Mujtaba Arafat and Additional DG Housing Owais Mushtaq

briefed the delegation.

The delagtaion also visited the LDA One Window Cell where Director Rafia Nazir briefed the

participants about working of the cell.

She informed the delegates that under One Window Cell, more than 50 services were being provided

under one roof while and reforms were being implemented on LDA mobile App, LDA at Door Step.

The delegation was briefed about ongoing development projects, town planning and metropolitan

planning in the city and sifting process of all societies under the LDA.

The delegation praised the speed of IT-based reforms and development projects in the

LDA and facilities being provided to the public.

At the end, the delegates were presented souvenirs.

The delegation included officers from the Federal Investigation Agency, Secretariat and

Postal Service, NAB and other service groups.

Additional DG Housing Owais Mushtaq, Additional DG Headquarters Dr Mujtaba Arafat,

Additional DG Kachi Abadies Akbar Naqai, Director Admin Rabia Riast and other officers

were also present.

