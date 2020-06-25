UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Milk Sellers Call On DC Bannu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 04:44 PM

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) : A delegation of the Milk sellers in Bannu district Thursday called on the Deputy Commissioner Capt.Rtd Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi and discussed issued related Milk sellers.

The Deputy Commissioner listened to the problems being faced by the milk sellers and took on the spot decision for its solutions.

The Deputy Commissioner on the occasion said that adulteration in milk has to be abandoned in all cases, all milk tankers would go through laboratory tests.

In the meantime, he said, if adulterated milk was found,strict action would be taken against them and there would be heavy fines along with wastage of milk. He said that sale of milk without adulteration would be encouraged and violators would be dealt with iron fists.

