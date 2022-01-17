Delegation of minorities calls on Chief Minister

A delegation of the National Commission for Minorities Affairs led by its chairman Chela Ram Kwelani called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed steps for welfare of the minorities in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :A delegation of the National Commission for Minorities Affairs led by its chairman Chela Ram Kwelani called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed steps for welfare of the minorities in the province.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam, the chief secretary, secretary human rights and minorities affairs department and others were also present while the delegation was comprised of representatives of minorities.

The CM pointed out that one billion rupees were allocated for minorities' development fund while scholarships were also being given to students to continue studies from matriculation to PhD. Meanwhile, 2.5 billion rupees were being spent on different welfare-oriented projects of minority communities in the financial year 2021-22, he added.

The CM stressed that implementation of a 5 per cent job quota for minorities would be ensured and pointed out that focal persons had been nominated after the institution of minority cells in 40 government departments.

Similarly, focal persons had also been nominated after the establishment of minority cells in nine divisions, 36 districts and 144 tehsils, he added and assured that this paraphernalia would timely resolve issues pertaining to the minority communities.

"The constitution ensures full protection to rights of the minority communities and they enjoy equal rights in the country. Meanwhile, the interfaith policy had also been devised and more steps would also be taken to ensure welfare of minorities in future," the CM concluded.

On this occasion, Chela Ram Kwelani appreciated the steps taken for the protection of rights of minorities, adding that steps aimed at providing equal opportunities to minorities were commendable. A good job was being done to protect the minorities' rights in Punjab, he added.