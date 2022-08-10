UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Minorities Representatives Calls On Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Delegation of minorities representatives calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan

A 10-member minority delegation, Wednesday, called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, at the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :A 10-member minority delegation, Wednesday, called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, at the Supreme Court.

The delegation comprised of Samuel Payra (Chairman Implementation Minority Rights Forum); Rt. Rev. Bishop Fredrick John (Bishop of Karachi & Balochistan); Mr. Manzoor Masih (Member National Commission for Human Rights); Mr. Bakhtawar Shah (Kalash Community); Mr. Tariq Chaman; Mr. Sarwan Kumar Bheel (Hindu Community); Sardar Inder Jeet Singh (Member Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Community); Mr. Kashif Namet (Advocate High Court Lahore); Ms. Sonia Riasat (Human Rights Activist, Azad Kashmir) and Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Suddle (One-Man Commission on Minorities Rights at Supreme Court of Pakistan).

The Chief Justice welcomed the delegates and appreciated the contributions of the minority communities towards inter-faith harmony in Pakistan.

He also greeted them on the occasion of the National Minority Day scheduled for 11.08.2022. He briefed the delegation about the fundamental rights enjoyed by the minority communities under the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973; particularly Article 20 which guarantees every citizen the right to profess, practice and propagate his religion.

He added that the Superior Courts of Pakistan being the custodian of the Constitution and thereby the fundamental rights of the people have always been cognizant of the rights of the minorities and have delivered judgments to enforce their rights and implement and address the issues faced by them.

He noted that recently the Supreme Court took notice of the attack on the 'Teri Mandar' at Karak and directed the Provincial Government to recover the costs of restoring and reconstructing the Mandar from the miscreants involved in its desecration.

The delegation expressed their appreciation to the Chief Justice for sparing time to meet them.

They also shared the problems faced by minority communities in the enforcement of their fundamental rights.

The one-man Minority Commission constituted by the Supreme Court emphasized that the challenges faced by the minority communities can only be overcome if the recommendations of the Supreme Court in S.M.C. No.1 of 2014 (PLD 2014 SC 699) are implemented in letter and spirit by the Federal and Provincial Governments. At the end of the meeting, the Chief Justice assured the delegation of the Court's commitment to safeguard the constitutional rights of the minority communities.

The delegation and the Chief Justice then exchanged souvenirs as a token of goodwill.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Attack Chief Justice Balochistan Supreme Court Minority Bishop Superior Karak Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Court

Recent Stories

Arson suspected as huge French wildfire reignites

Arson suspected as huge French wildfire reignites

5 minutes ago
 Stocks jump on easing US inflation

Stocks jump on easing US inflation

5 minutes ago
 Wall Street soars at the open on milder inflation ..

Wall Street soars at the open on milder inflation data

8 minutes ago
 Baligh-ur-Rahman for actions to maintain ecologica ..

Baligh-ur-Rahman for actions to maintain ecological balance

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange introduces "property" as a ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange introduces "property" as a new sector classification

8 minutes ago
 Raza out for golden duck as Zimbabwe lose ODI to B ..

Raza out for golden duck as Zimbabwe lose ODI to Bangladesh

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.