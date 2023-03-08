UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Multan, Khanewal Bar Associations Calls On Law Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 10:01 PM

A delegation of Multan High Court Bar Association and Khanewal District Bar Association called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar here on Wednesday

Multan High Court Association President Rana Asif Saeed, General Secretary Maher Haseeb Qadir and Vice President Rabia Manal Khan, other Bar members and lawyers were also present in the meeting.

The delegation informed the Minister about the problems and issues of the Bar.

The minister congratulated the newly elected members of the Bar and assured all out support from the Ministry.

