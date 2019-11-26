UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Of NA-125 Residents Calls On Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

Delegation of NA-125 residents calls on Health Minister

A delegation of residents of NA-125 called on Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid in her office, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation of residents of NA-125 called on Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid in her office, here on Tuesday.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "People have given us this mandate and purpose of today's meeting is to solve people's problems." She said that problems would be solved at union council level. She asked the residents to submit applications regarding the problems being faced by them in their respective areas.

The minister said that all the promises made under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be fulfilled, adding, the PTI government was taking steps for solving the people's problems at priority basis.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed the administration that problems being identified by the public representatives should be solved on priority basis, she added.

She further stated that steps were being taken for eradicating price hike besides generating job opportunities. Grievances of people would be redressed by bringing change in the country in true sense, she added.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzaal, Zubair Niazi, Yasir Gillani, all chairmen, Tariq Sana Bajwa and a large number of representatives were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Job Price All Government NA-125 Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Cleanliness competitions to be arranged among heal ..

2 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms fund stability rating of Askari Sove ..

2 minutes ago

APC demands fresh elections

2 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin Rashid chairs 19th meeting of postgradua ..

2 minutes ago

US-China Trade Deal Will Take Time, Needs to Be Do ..

12 minutes ago

Zayed University hosts &#039;Churches Together for ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.