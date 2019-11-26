Delegation of NA-125 residents calls on Health Minister

A delegation of residents of NA-125 called on Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid in her office, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation of residents of NA-125 called on Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid in her office, here on Tuesday.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "People have given us this mandate and purpose of today's meeting is to solve people's problems." She said that problems would be solved at union council level. She asked the residents to submit applications regarding the problems being faced by them in their respective areas.

The minister said that all the promises made under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be fulfilled, adding, the PTI government was taking steps for solving the people's problems at priority basis.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed the administration that problems being identified by the public representatives should be solved on priority basis, she added.

She further stated that steps were being taken for eradicating price hike besides generating job opportunities. Grievances of people would be redressed by bringing change in the country in true sense, she added.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzaal, Zubair Niazi, Yasir Gillani, all chairmen, Tariq Sana Bajwa and a large number of representatives were also present on this occasion.