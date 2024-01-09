Delegation of NAEAC visits UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) An inspection committee of the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC)

conducted a visit to the University of Sargodha (UoS) on Tuesday.

The aim of the visit was to assess academic quality, infrastructure and overall standards

at the College of Agriculture, UoS.

Chairperson of the NAEAC Prof Dr Fayyaz-ul-Hassan accompanied by a team of

experts visited various facilities of the agriculture college, examined the educational resources,

and engaged in productive discussions with the faculty members and administrative staff.

UoS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas shared significant updates with the delegation,

emphasizing his commitment to the university development.

Prof Dr Fayyaz-ul-Hassan expressed his appreciation for the university dedication to

maintaining high standards in agricultural education. He praised the efforts of the faculty,

administration and students in promoting an environment of excellence.