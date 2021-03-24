Delegation of National Commission for Minorities calls on CJP

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:42 PM

A delegation of National Commission for Minorities on Wednesday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A delegation of National Commission for Minorities on Wednesday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed in Supreme Court.

The delegation comprising of Chela Ram Kewlani (Chairman), Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Mufti Gulzar Ahmed Naeemi, Jaipal Chhabria, Vishno Raja, Dr. Sara Safdar, Albert David MBE and Saroop Singh (Members) called on the CJP.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed welcomed the participants and briefed them about the rights of minorities as enshrined in the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.

He also apprised them that Supreme Court was in the process of implementing its judgment relating to minorities and impressing the Government(s) to address their issues.

The Chairman of the Commission presented a draft Bill for National Council for Minorities Rights Act 2020 and Manual of the Activities of the Commission to the Chief Justice and thanked his lordship for sparing his valuable time.

