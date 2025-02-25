Delegation Of National Management Course Visits TEPA Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A ten-member delegation from the 121st National Management Course visited the
Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) office for a briefing on various
ongoing projects and initiatives.
The delegation was welcomed by Tahir Farooq, Director General Lahore Development Authority
(LDA) and Iqrar Hussain Chief Engineer TEPA, who provided detailed information on
the city's traffic management and infrastructure development efforts.
The delegation was briefed on TEPA's measures to improve traffic flow in the city, with a focus on ongoing operations to address illegal parking, signboards and encroachments.
The delegation was also updated on IT-based reforms being implemented by both LDA and TEPA to enhance administrative efficiency.
In addition, the delegation was briefed on proposed initiatives aimed at improving pedestrian facilities
in the city.
The delegation was also informed about sustainable development efforts under the LDA schemes,
and the ongoing actions taken to enforce parking regulations throughout the city.
Furthermore, the delegation was updated on various traffic improvement measures, including patchwork
repairs, u-turn improvements, and signal enhancements aimed at reducing congestion and improving
overall traffic management.
The delegation included officers from various Federal departments such as the Police Service of Pakistan,
Pakistan Administrative Service, Railways, Postal Service and other government institutions.
Recent Stories
Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..
EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..
Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group B match between Australia, Sou ..
Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy
ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of 2025
China outlines key tasks to deepen rural reforms, advance rural revitalisation
EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia
ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform
Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA shuts a snack unit, 500 liters expired oil destroyed6 minutes ago
-
Delegation of National Management Course visits TEPA office6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Russian Ambassador6 minutes ago
-
Senate body slams failure to remove riverside encroachments, issues warning ahead of Monsoon6 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 82 illegal commercial properties6 minutes ago
-
Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statement6 minutes ago
-
AC fines marriage hall for violating regulations16 minutes ago
-
Six injured in trawler & car collision16 minutes ago
-
Drizzle in city, more likely till Friday16 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start okra cultivation26 minutes ago
-
Services to public primary responsibility of district government: DC36 minutes ago
-
KP govt starts online housing registration drive for public servants36 minutes ago