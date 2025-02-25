Open Menu

Delegation Of National Management Course Visits TEPA Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A ten-member delegation from the 121st National Management Course visited the

Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) office for a briefing on various

ongoing projects and initiatives.

The delegation was welcomed by Tahir Farooq, Director General Lahore Development Authority

(LDA) and Iqrar Hussain Chief Engineer TEPA, who provided detailed information on

the city's traffic management and infrastructure development efforts.

The delegation was briefed on TEPA's measures to improve traffic flow in the city, with a focus on ongoing operations to address illegal parking, signboards and encroachments.

The delegation was also updated on IT-based reforms being implemented by both LDA and TEPA to enhance administrative efficiency.

In addition, the delegation was briefed on proposed initiatives aimed at improving pedestrian facilities

in the city.

The delegation was also informed about sustainable development efforts under the LDA schemes,

and the ongoing actions taken to enforce parking regulations throughout the city.

Furthermore, the delegation was updated on various traffic improvement measures, including patchwork

repairs, u-turn improvements, and signal enhancements aimed at reducing congestion and improving

overall traffic management.

The delegation included officers from various Federal departments such as the Police Service of Pakistan,

Pakistan Administrative Service, Railways, Postal Service and other government institutions.

