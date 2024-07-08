Delegation Of National Party Calls On PM Shehbaz
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024
A delegation of National Party Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual interest
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A delegation of National Party Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual interest.
In the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation of the province.
Member Provincial Assembly Balochistan Rehmat Saleh Baloch and former Senator Mir Kabir Muhammad Sahi were part of the delegation, a press release issued by the PM Office said.
