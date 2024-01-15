Open Menu

Delegation Of National Party Meets Nawaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A delegation of the National Party (NP) led by its president Abdul Malik Baloch

met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

here on Monday.

During the meeting, overall situation of the country and political cooperation regarding

the upcoming general elections came under discussion.

On this occasion, Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the services of late Hasil Khan Bizenjo for

strengthening democracy.

Abdul Malik Baloch congratulated Nawaz Sharif for acquittal in cases.

The National Party president also appreciated Nawaz Sharif's vision and efforts for

development of Balochistan.

The delegation consisted of Mir Kabir, Sardar Kamil, Jan Muhammad, Tahir Bizenjo

and Ayub Malik.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Balochistan president Jafir Khan Mandokhail,

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others were also present in the meeting.

The political leaders agreed to strengthen political cooperation besides cooperating

with each other for betterment of the country.

