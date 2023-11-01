Delegation of NATO Parliamentary Assembly meets Muhammad Afridi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) A delegation of NATO Parliamentary Assembly from Danish Parliament led by Mads Fuglege, Member of the Danish Parliament Wednesday called on Deputy Chairman Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi.

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing issues of common concern, said a news release issued here.

The deputy chairman called for exploring opportunities to enhance trade and economic cooperation with the EU, aiming to further solidify economic ties and promote shared prosperity.

He emphasized the significance of mutual learning from each other's experiences, adding Pakistan wanted to gain valuable insights from Denmark's expertise in the realms of agriculture and renewable energy.

The delegation agreed with the deputy chairman and expressed their commitment to assisting Pakistan in the fields.

Afridi emphasized the importance of bolstering parliamentary relations between Denmark and Pakistan expressing commitment to democracy and governance.

The issue of Islamophobia was a significant topic of discussion.

The deputy chairman conveyed sentiments of the Muslim Ummah regarding the rising instances of Islamophobia in western countries.

He underscored the importance of respecting each other's sacred beliefs and encouraged the promotion of interfaith harmony.

Afridi also commended the Danish Parliament's efforts in addressing the issue of Islamophobia.

He expressed optimism that the proposed legislation would receive approval and be put into effect.

Both the sides engaged in a detailed conversation about the ongoing situation in Palestine.

The deputy chairman emphasized the need to condemn Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and called for an end to the oppression faced by the Palestinian people.

He urged the delegation to advocate for a resolution of the Palestinian issue in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Senators Hafiz Abdul Karim, Kesho Bai, Abida Muhammad Azeem, Gurdeep Singh, Peer Syed Sabir Shah, Muhammad Qasim, Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan were present on the occasion.