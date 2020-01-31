Delegation of newly elected body of Karachi Press Club meets Governor Sindh

A delegation of newly elected officials and senior members of Karachi Press Club (KPC) met with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Governor's House on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of newly elected officials and senior members of Karachi Press Club (KPC) met with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Governor's House on Friday.

The delegation was led by President of the Club Imtiaz Khan, said a statement.

Other members included Vice President Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Arman Saber, Joint Secretary Saqib Saghir and others.

The governor congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Karachi Press Club and expressed hope that they would continue to serve for the welfare of the KPC members.

During the meeting, the issues faced by journalists, the role of Karachi Press Club in the welfare of journalists, the efforts of the KPC in the struggle for the cause of democracy and freedom of the press were discussed.

The governor added that its members have taken significant steps to promote democracy and journalistic values.

Imran Ismail said that the Federal government would take every possible measures to solve the problems of journalists.

Delegation members requested the Governor of Sindh to cooperate in providing health cards and housing facilities to the journalists.