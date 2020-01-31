UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Of Newly Elected Body Of Karachi Press Club Meets Governor Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:03 PM

Delegation of newly elected body of Karachi Press Club meets Governor Sindh

A delegation of newly elected officials and senior members of Karachi Press Club (KPC) met with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Governor's House on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of newly elected officials and senior members of Karachi Press Club (KPC) met with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Governor's House on Friday.

The delegation was led by President of the Club Imtiaz Khan, said a statement.

Other members included Vice President Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Arman Saber, Joint Secretary Saqib Saghir and others.

The governor congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Karachi Press Club and expressed hope that they would continue to serve for the welfare of the KPC members.

During the meeting, the issues faced by journalists, the role of Karachi Press Club in the welfare of journalists, the efforts of the KPC in the struggle for the cause of democracy and freedom of the press were discussed.

The governor added that its members have taken significant steps to promote democracy and journalistic values.

Imran Ismail said that the Federal government would take every possible measures to solve the problems of journalists.

Delegation members requested the Governor of Sindh to cooperate in providing health cards and housing facilities to the journalists.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Governor Democracy Government Housing

Recent Stories

President AJK appreciates increase in Gilgit Balti ..

1 hour ago

Huraira’s half-century on debut secures Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Court awards death sentence to a murderer, two get ..

1 minute ago

All decisions of government are in favour of count ..

1 minute ago

Upper House's body calls for refurbishment of powe ..

1 minute ago

Foreign Minister contacts with Chinese counterpart ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.