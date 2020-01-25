UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Newly Promoted DSRs Sindh Rangers Meets Add IG Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 02:55 PM

Delegation of newly promoted DSRs Sindh Rangers meets Add IG Karachi

A delegation of recently promoted officials as DSR in Sindh Rangers led by Lieutenant Colonel Aftab called on Karachi Police chief Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon at Karachi Police Office here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of recently promoted officials as DSR in Sindh Rangers led by Lieutenant Colonel Aftab called on Karachi Police chief Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon at Karachi Police Office here on Thursday.

On this occasion, DIG Admin Asim Ahmed Qaimkhani, DIG South Sharjeel Karim Kharal and ADIG T&T Shamil Riaz Malik were also present.

Ghulam Nabi Memon welcomed the Sindh Rangers delegation on their arrival at the Karachi Police Office and congratulated the officers who have been promoted as DSR.

Additional IG Karachi said that the Karachi police honors the sacrifices made by Sindh Rangers for the cause of peace in Sindh,especially in Karachi and that these valuable services would always be remembered.

Lieutenant Colonel Aftab said that the sacrifices of the Karachi Police in establishing peace couldn't be forgotten.

"We are also standing with the Karachi Police to maintain law and order in Sindh, especially Karachi because peace in Karachi is in the interest of the whole of Pakistan",He added.

