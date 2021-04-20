Delegation of Niger businessmen calls on Pakistan envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation of businessmen called on Ambassador of Pakistan in Niger Ahmed Ali Sirohey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A delegation of businessmen called on Ambassador of Pakistan in Niger Ahmed Ali Sirohey.

The businessmen reiterated their regard and thanks to the dedication of embassy in enhancing diplomatic ties between Niger and Pakistan, said a press release received here on Tuesday.

They informed the reason for their visit to the embassy and in regard the audience of Ahmed Ali Sirohey with President Bazoum held last week, they pointed out the pertinent issues raided by the ambassador, especially economy and business development.

The delegation requested for a new and strong partnership with Pakistani businessmen and exporters.

Moreover, they showed their interest to a bilateral agreement with Pakistan businessmen to invest in Niger.

They wished happy month of Ramazan to the Government of Pakistan as well as the embassy.

The ambassador appreciated their promptitude and highlighted again the purpose of his official visit to President Bazoum Mohamed.

He assured the delegation of the engagement and upcoming projects by the Government of Pakistan to the Niger Government so as to extend brotherhood ties and improvement of the latter's economy.