Delegation of NIM visits Safe City Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A delegation of officers under training from the Mid-Career Management Course of the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad visited Safe City Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Monday as part of their study tour.

According to a public relations officer in the light of the special orders of Inspector General (IG) Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Safe City Muhammad Shoaib Khan welcomed the Mid-Career Manage­ment Course delegation from National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad at the Safe City Islamabad.

He said, the delegation was informed about the various sections of Safe City Islamabad, including the Command-and-Control Center, online Women Police Station, advanced technology-equipped cameras, and the Police Operations Center Hall.

He said the delegation was informed that the project is playing a key role in multiple departments such as the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Dispatch Control Center, e-Challan System, and the "Pucar-15" helpline.

The delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad's advanced camera systems are pivotal in preventing crime and ensuring the safety of citizens. The modern cameras help resolve 42% of crimes through the Safe City Command and Control Center, he added.

The delegation was informed that face recognition cameras installed at entry and exit points are assisting in identifying suspicious individuals.

The delegation later met with Director General (DG) Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar and appreciated the technical capabilities of the Islamabad Police.

The delegation expressed gratitude to DG Safe City Islamabad and his team for facilitating a successful visit. The visit concluded with the exchange of commemorative shields.