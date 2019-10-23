Delegation of NIMP visits FDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : A 22-members delegation of the National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar visited the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Wednesday.

Director General FDA /Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and Additional Director General FDA Amir Aziz briefed the delegation about development schemes of the department.

The delegation was told that total 603 private housing schemes were set up in the district of which 113 schemes were approved from the FDA.

The cases against 253 developers had been registered and sent the challan to courts.