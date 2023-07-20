FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of 37th Mid-Career course of the National Institute of Management (NIM) Lahore visited the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Thursday.

Addressing the delegation, FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq said that young but dynamic bureaucrats must make policy decisions without succumbing any pressure. He said that evolution had made it compulsory to synchronize new ideas and out of box solutions with futuristic vision to facilitate the public at large.

He said the ground realities were changing at a much faster pace and hence under training young officers must start budgeting from zero without any consideration of prevailing perceptions and notions. He said that what happened last year would become irrelevant and "hence we must exploit our own inherent capabilities to make appropriate decisions regarding policy making". About CSR, he said: "We are not competing with any other chamber but we have our own priorities to serve the deprived segments of the society". He said the FCCI had taken the responsibility to provide missing facilities in labour welfare schools in addition to their up-gradation. He said that currently three different ministries were involved in labour related issues.

"Sindh has brought all these facilities under one ministry, he said and added that we must replicate this model in Punjab to avoid duplication and get better results". He said: "We are patronizing "Agosh" (Orphanage) at the national level". He said the drop out of students after Matric was very alarming, and he suggested to introducing technical and IT skills in the syllabus of matriculation so that the dropped-out students could start their own businesses.

He said that children's dialysis had been started in Faisalabad. Similarly, mentally challenged children were also being patronized to become a productive member of the civil society.

Dr. Khurram Tariq said that he had announced plans to transform Faisalabad into Cyberabad and in this connection a slogan of "Tech & Style" was given to provide a conducive climate for the promotion of Information Technology.

He said that Faisalabad was the second largest educational city after Lahore and we invited the vice chancellors to educating and training the human resource with a futuristic vision.

He lamented that they had no "skill mapping" and the courses currently introduced in different universities would become irrelevant as the students would complete their degree programme.

About the problems of FCCI, he said that Karachi and Lahore were included in different national level committees as they were seated in provincial headquarters.

On the contrary, Faisalabad has been included in these committees purely due to its competence and merit. "We are now representing the business community of Faisalabad in standing committees of NA & Senate", he said and added that for the first time, FCCI President had been picked as chairman of the anomaly committee to redress the budget related grievances.

Responding to a question about FIEDMC, he said that it was a 15-year old project but only 10% colonization and 20% development works had so far been completed. He said that it was a clear and typical example of our bureaucratic attitude.

He said that being a board member, he had proposed projects of Rs 87 billion along with its recovery schedule but one fine morning the board was dissolved and all the proposed projects were abandoned.

Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad also responded to the questions and queries of the delegates and said that FCCI R&D sector could not give tangible results like other departments of the government.

Director General Pakistan House Muhammad Azhar also addressed the meeting whileDr Sajjad Arshad presented FCCI memento to Muhammad Farooq, Directing Staff NIM Lahore.