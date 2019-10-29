UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of NMC Gets Briefing At Pak Embassy In Brussels

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of participants of 111th National Management Course, currently on a study tour to Belgium attended a briefing at the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Zaheer A Janjua welcomed the course participants and informed them about the significance of Brussels for bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, a press release received here Tuesday said.

The delegation included seven course participants and a faculty member.

Deputy Head of Mission Nauman Bhatti also briefed the participants on various institutions of the European Union and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

He informed the participants of political systems and governance in Belgium and Luxembourg as well as bilateral relations of the two countries with Pakistan.

