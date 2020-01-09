UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Officer Welfare Association Calls On AG Khuwaja

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:36 PM

Delegation of Officer Welfare Association calls on AG Khuwaja

A delegation of the office bearers of Balochistan Civil Secretariat Officers Welfare Association led by President Abdul Malik Kakar called on Accountant General (AG), Balochistan Khuwaja Adil Awasi at his office here on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of the office bearers of Balochistan Civil Secretariat Officers Welfare Association led by President Abdul Malik Kakar called on Accountant General (AG), Balochistan Khuwaja Adil Awasi at his office here on Wednesday.

Matters related problems of officers of Balochistan Civil Secretariat, Executive Allowance recently granted to the officers of Balochistan Civil Secretariat and other issues came under discussion during the meeting, said press release.

