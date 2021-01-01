UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of OTCA Calls On Chairman KPT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:30 PM

Delegation of OTCA calls on Chairman KPT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :A delegation of Oil Tankers Contractors Association (OTCA) on Friday called upon the Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

In a statement issued here, the association assured Chairman KPT all support in resolving port traffic congestion matters.

The meeting discussed in details various solutions to resolve the traffic congestion problems being faced by the goods transporters on Keamari Road due to traffic jams.

