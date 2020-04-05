Delegation of overseas doctors hands over 150 PPE suits to Sindh Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :A delegation of representatives of overseas doctors hailing from Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) met with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor's House and presented 150 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits for doctors and paramedics engaged in looking after Covid-19 patients, here on Sunday.

Advisor to the Sindh Governor Umeed Ali Junejo was also present on this occasion, said a spokesperson to the Governor.

Dr. Tariq Khan and his overseas colleagues have contributed for local manufacturing of these suits and till now 1000 such suits have been handed over to Sindh Government, JPMC, DUHS, SIUT and Al-Mustafa Trust with their generous donations.

The governor lauded the commitment and resolve of Dr. Tariq Khan and his team for coming up with the idea of local manufacturing of PPE. He said the entire nation was on one page in war against corona virus.

He said the local manufacturing of PPE was commendable as it would fulfill the ever increasing demand of the same in light of more and more cases of Covid-19.

He said doctors, paramedics and volunteers were front line soldiers in our quest to curb and control the spread of corona virus. Every possible step is being taken to ensure their safety including provision of PPE for them, he added.

The governor said that every Pakistani was contributing according to their capacity and capability in this unprecedented situation, which proves that we are a united nation specially in time of need.

He said that Federal and Provincial governments were dealing with this grave issue collectively and in consultation with each other. It is hoped that with their coordinated efforts this menace would be controlled in due course of time, he opined.

The governor said that provision of ration to affected families due to lock down was an enormous task but with sincere and dedicated mechanism the same would be achieved.

The head of the delegation and Additional Director Ojha Campus, DUHS Kanwar Muhammad Ali Khan informed Governor Sindh that similar PPE suits would soon be handed over to Bolan Medical College Hospital Quetta, Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar and Hayatabad Medical Centre Peshawar.

He further informed that these suits are specially designed and manufactured for the doctors and paramedics who perform duties in emergency, Isolation ward and Isolation ICU, established for corona virus patients. These can be reused after disinfection, he further added.

The other members of the delegation included Muhammad Sajid Khan Director Extreme Solutions Pvt. Limited and Mr. Atif Khan Director Procurement Sir Syed University of Engineering.