Delegation of Overseas Pakistanis calls on Prime Minister; presents Rs. 10 million cheque for Diamer Bhasha Dam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :A delegation of Overseas Pakistanis called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and presented him a cheque of Rs. 10 million for Diamer Bhasha Dam.

The delegation comprised Afzal Mehmood, Sheikh Rafiq, Maroof Hussain and Majid Khan.

