Delegation of Ozpak meets Lahore Waste Management Company chairman

A seven-member delegation of the International Contractor Ozpak led by its Chairman Abdul Kadir Turan on Wednesday met Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhry and Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :A seven-member delegation of the International Contractor Ozpak led by its Chairman Abdul Kadir Turan on Wednesday met Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhry and Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad.

According to the LWMC sources here, the LWMC chairman said that during the last seven years Ozpak had played a key role in maintaining cleanliness in the provincial capital.

He appreciated the efforts of Ozpak and hoped that in future it would play its role withsame commitment.