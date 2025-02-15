Delegation of PANAH calls on Ayaz Sadiq

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) A delegation of the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), led by President, Major General (Retd.) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani, visited the Parliament House on Saturday and called on Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

During the meeting, Major General (Retd.) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani briefed the Speaker about the rising prevalence of heart diseases among the public and the associated risks.

He highlighted economic and social issues as major contributing factors to these diseases, emphasizing that a significant portion of the country’s population is affected.

Ayaz Sadiq stressed the importance of promoting a healthy lifestyle among the public to prevent heart diseases.

He said that an unbalanced diet and unhealthy lifestyle choices play a major role in the spread of heart diseases and other health issues, underscoring the need for awareness campaigns.

During the briefing, the PANAH delegation revealed that the amount spent on diabetes treatment alone is twice the installment paid to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), highlighting the severity of the issue. The delegation called for urgent measures to establish a healthier society.

Ayaz Sadiq assured the delegation that he would consult with all parliamentary parties regarding legislation to prevent such diseases.

He emphasized that a consensus would be developed for public welfare legislation to contribute to a healthier society.

The delegation included PANAH Secretary General Sanaullah Ghumman, Vice Presidents Dr Qayyum, Colonel Shakil Mirza, Afshan Tahseen Bajwa, Commissioner Abdul Hafeez, Ghulam Abbas, and other prominent figures.