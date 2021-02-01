UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Of PCP Visits Islamia University Pharmacy Faculty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:13 PM

Delegation of PCP visits Islamia University Pharmacy Faculty

A delegation of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) on Monday visited the Faculty of Pharmacy ofIslamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :A delegation of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) on Monday visited the Faculty of Pharmacy of Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar along with all faculty members welcomed the delegates of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP).

The delegation comprising Prof. Dr Meh Jabeen, Dr Ghulam Razaaq, and Ubaid Ullah visited various undergraduates and postgraduates lecture rooms, laboratories, computer lab and library.

Prof Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy briefed about the current facilities, infrastructure, equipment, chemicals, and glassware.

He also elaborated about the budget and teaching faculty positions and status.

Prof Dr. Naveed Akhtar briefed about future projects including the construction of the state-of-the-art building of Faculty of Pharmacy and Community Pharmacy set-up and also highlighted the efforts of Vice-Chancellor, Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob for up-gradation of infrastructure facilities and provision of all necessary funds.

The members of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan appreciated the faculty and university administration for maintaining the high standards of teaching, research, and provision of infrastructure facilities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Budget Bahawalpur All

Recent Stories

Apex committee finalize GB development package

3 minutes ago

IGP seeks traders cooperation in strengthening sec ..

3 minutes ago

60 poultry units distributed

3 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi orders disbursement of AED6.5 mil ..

1 hour ago

Lifebuoy becomes Official Hygiene partner of Pakis ..

2 hours ago

Govt to establish 30 more accountability courts ac ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.