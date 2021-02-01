Delegation of PCP visits Islamia University Pharmacy Faculty

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) on Monday visited the Faculty of Pharmacy ofIslamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :A delegation of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) on Monday visited the Faculty of Pharmacy of Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar along with all faculty members welcomed the delegates of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP).

The delegation comprising Prof. Dr Meh Jabeen, Dr Ghulam Razaaq, and Ubaid Ullah visited various undergraduates and postgraduates lecture rooms, laboratories, computer lab and library.

Prof Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy briefed about the current facilities, infrastructure, equipment, chemicals, and glassware.

He also elaborated about the budget and teaching faculty positions and status.

Prof Dr. Naveed Akhtar briefed about future projects including the construction of the state-of-the-art building of Faculty of Pharmacy and Community Pharmacy set-up and also highlighted the efforts of Vice-Chancellor, Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob for up-gradation of infrastructure facilities and provision of all necessary funds.

The members of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan appreciated the faculty and university administration for maintaining the high standards of teaching, research, and provision of infrastructure facilities.