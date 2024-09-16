Delegation of Peshawar Press Club visits Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A delegation of the Peshawar Press Club, who was visiting Sindh at the invitation of the Sindh government, arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday night, where Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon warmly welcomed them at Circuit House.

DC presented the guests with traditional Sindhi gifts of Ajrak, and hosted a dinner in their honor.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner briefed the delegation about the history of Hyderabad’s Pakka Qila (Fort) and Mukhi House, and extended an invitation to explore the city. The delegation spent the night at Circuit House and, the next morning, toured Mukhki House and other parts of the city before departing for Sehwan Sharif.