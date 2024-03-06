Delegation of Peshawar Press Club visits PIC

The newly elected cabinet of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) appreciated the state-of-the-art health facilities and medical services to cardiac patients of the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) during a visit to the institution on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The newly elected cabinet of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) appreciated the state-of-the-art health facilities and medical services to cardiac patients of the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) during a visit to the institution on Wednesday.

The visiting journalists acknowledged the PIC's excellent services and international recognition of its cardiac care besides other achievements.

The delegation was comprised of President Arshad Aziz Malik, President Tayyab Usman, General Secretary Irfan Musazai, Finance Secretary Rizwan Sheikh, and members of the governing body.

Medical Director and Chief Executive of PIC-MTI, Professor Dr. Shahkar Ahmed Shah warmly welcomed the visiting delegation and facilitated a detailed tour of various hospital facilities, including the Out-Patients Department, Intensive Care Unit, Cardiac Care Unit, Pediatrics ward and Cardiac Rehabilitation Department.

Professor Shahkar Ahmed Shah briefed the delegation on the hospital's history, provided insights into the facilities available, ongoing research work with international health organizations, international certifications and achievements of the hospital in its brief journey since it began services on 16 December 2020.

The expansion of PIC's satellite units in other districts of the province was also discussed during the briefing by the seasoned cardiac surgeon.

Dr Shahkar reiterated PIC’s commitment to providing international standard facilities to the people of the province, earning the hospital a prominent position not only in the province but in the whole country.

He emphasized the role of the media in creating awareness among the public about the facilities, services and success stories of the hospital, and urged the PPC cabinet to continue its vital role in enhancing public awareness.

President Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik acknowledged and praised the top-notch facilities and services at the hospital, commending the hospital administration and staff for their efforts in providing the best cardiac treatment facilities to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He highlighted the importance of showcasing the positive aspects of PIC and informing the public about these facilities, making it a priority for journalists to ensure that international standard treatment is accessible within the province.

Both parties exchanged views on taking immediate steps to provide necessary assistance and relief to the journalist fraternity, with a commitment to full cooperation from Professor Shahkar Ahmed Shah.

The hospital's Medical Director and Chief Executive, Dr. Shahkar Ahmed Shah, led the delegation, with Hospital Director Dr. Naemat Shah, Director Finance Kashif Zaman, Director Nursing Officer Daud, and Media Manager Riffat Anjum in welcoming the delegation. Professor Dr Shahkar Ahmed Shah presented President PPC with a sheild of honour.