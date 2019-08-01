UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Petroleum, CNG Dealers Association Meets Sindh Minister For Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:16 PM

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh presided over a meeting of the joint delegation of Pakistan Petroleum Dealers and CNG dealers associations at his office here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh presided over a meeting of the joint delegation of Pakistan Petroleum Dealers and CNG dealers associations at his office here on Thursday.

Chairman Pakistan Petroleum and CNG Dealers Association Abdul Sami Khan and other office bearers were present on the occasion, said a statement.

Sindh Secretary Energy Mussadiq Ahmed Khan and officials of Sindh Energy department were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the Sindh Minister, the delegations expressed their reservations with regard to the trade of reportedly smuggled diesel and petrol in some areas of Sindh including Karachi.

The delegation also complained with regard to curtailment of CNG Quota of CNG Dealers of Sindh.

The Sindh Minister said that the departments of Sindh police, Customs and Customs Intelligence will be asked to take action against trade of illegal diesel and petrol. A joint team of police and representatives of petroleum diesel could also be formed for the purpose, he added.

The Minister assured the delegation to extend every possiblecooperation to them to resolve their genuine grievances.

