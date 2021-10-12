UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of PHC Bar Association Calls On KP Governor

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

Delegation of PHC bar association calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Bar Association called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman and discussed problems confronted by lawyers' fraternity.

The delegation was led by President Bar Association Behlol Khattak.

Lawyers highlighted problems of the community and also apprised governor about their professional obligations and legal matters relating to different issues.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor praised the role of association in protecting the rights of lawyers and their significance in the existing judicial system.

He also assured lawyers for resolution of their problems and possible help in performance of duties.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Lawyers

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Receives Danish Ambassador t ..

OIC Secretary General Receives Danish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

10 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives ambassadors of several Centra ..

Fujairah CP receives ambassadors of several Central American countries

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber, Brazil&#039;s Parana Governor e ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Brazil&#039;s Parana Governor explore prospects of trade coop ..

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs SEC meeting, directs to develop ..

Sharjah CP chairs SEC meeting, directs to develop Sharjah&#039;s public parking ..

26 minutes ago
 Reach launches &#039;50 Days to Transform 5 Millio ..

Reach launches &#039;50 Days to Transform 5 Million Lives&#039; campaign to help ..

41 minutes ago
 44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.