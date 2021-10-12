Delegation of PHC bar association calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Bar Association called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman and discussed problems confronted by lawyers' fraternity.

The delegation was led by President Bar Association Behlol Khattak.

Lawyers highlighted problems of the community and also apprised governor about their professional obligations and legal matters relating to different issues.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor praised the role of association in protecting the rights of lawyers and their significance in the existing judicial system.

He also assured lawyers for resolution of their problems and possible help in performance of duties.