Delegation of PkMAP calls on Chief Minister Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) led by its provincial vice president Abdul Qahir Wadan called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo here on Thursday.

The delegation was comprised of PkMAP's Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nasrullah Khan Zeray, former provincial ministers Rahim Ziaratwal, Majeed Khan Achakzai, Liaquat Agha and other party officials.

The delegation congratulated the Chief Minister on assuming the office of Chief Minister and wished him well.

Issues related to the Pashtun belt and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

Talking to the delegation, the Chief Minister said that the issues of Pashtun belt would be resolved on priority basis and all would work together for the betterment of the province.

He said that all possible steps are being taken for the cleanliness of Quetta city and also requested the people to give their full support in the clean up drive.

He further said that he had requested to the Prime Minister Imran Khan in meeting that Federal regime would announce North package for the province on the pattern of South package so that the process of uniform development in the province would maintain to make Balochistan equal to other provinces of the country.

Assuring the delegation that their problems would be solved, the Chief Minister said that we would follow the suggestions of all of them and work together for the development and prosperity of the province.