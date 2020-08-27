UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of PLJ Committee Of PBC Calls On CJP

Thu 27th August 2020

A seven member delegation of PLJ committee Punjab Bar Council (PBC), headed by its Vice Chairman Muhammad Akram Khaksar called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed in Supreme Court on Thursda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :A seven member delegation of PLJ committee Punjab Bar Council (PBC), headed by its Vice Chairman Muhammad Akram Khaksar called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed in Supreme Court on Thursday.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed welcomed the delegation and said that bench and bar are integral part of same system and their role for dispensation of justice is very important.� The delegation briefed the CJP about procedure of publications of PLJ, Criminal and Civil Major Acts and other books beneficial for legal fraternity, said a press release issued here.� They presented five internet connections of PLJ law site and PLJ, Criminal and Civil Major Acts and other books for Supreme Court of Pakistan.

� They requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan for provision of "approved for reporting Judgments of Supreme Court" to Pakistan Law Journal, free of cost and further requested that PLJ may be quoted as a reference/citation in Supreme Court Judgments.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan pointed out that most of the times, "not approved for reporting Judgments" have been found published in PLJ.� The members assured to take care of such technicalities in future.� The Chief Justice shared his experience with them and assured them to consider their request at proper forum.�They thanked the Chief Justice for sparing time for them and invited CJP to visit Punjab Bar Council.

The Chief Justice expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.

More Stories From Pakistan

