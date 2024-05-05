Open Menu

Delegation Of Polio Oversight Board Calls On CM KP

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 10:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) A delegation of Polio Oversight board led by Dr. Christopher Alias called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, here at Chief Minister's House.

Among Other members of delegation included representatives from World Health Organisation, UNISEF and other international partner agencies, whereas, provincial minister for health, Chief Secretary and relevant high ups of National Emergency Operation were also present on the occasion.

Various matters and initiatives related to polio eradication activities in the province, challenges being faced to this effect and future course of action were discussed in the meeting.

All the dignitaries on this occasion, reiterated their determination to continue their joint and integrated efforts till the complete eradication of polio virus from the province.

Expressing his views on the matter under discussion, the chief minister said that eradicating polio virus was although a big challenge but not impossible; we can eradicate this virus through collective efforts, adding that incumbent provincial government is fully committed to go all out in this regard.

He maintained that his government not only acknowledged the proactive role of partner organisations in eradication of polio virus from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but will extend its all out support to them so as to achieve the set targets in this regard.

He underlined the need for targeted approach in order to convince the parents and guardians refusing to administer anti-polio drops to their children, and added that elected public representatives, religious scholars and elders would be engaged for this purpose, with special focus on the most sensitive areas of the province.

"We can achieve the desired results positively by strengthening the mechanism of mutual consultation and coordination among local administrations and partner organisations", he remarked. The delegates on this occasion, lauded the leading role of Chief Minister for making polio eradication campaigns successfull in the province and assured their full support to the provincial government for this purpose.

