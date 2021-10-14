Delegation of power in health sector improved : Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Thursday said that powers have been delegated at lower level in health sector and people would soon start enjoying the fruits of welfare oriented policies adopted by government for better public facilitation.

He was addressing a ceremony held here in Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) in connection with World Sight Day. The ceremony among others was attended by Medical Director HMC, Dr. Shahzad Akbar, Director General Post Graduate Medical Institute, Dr. Muhammad Arif, Dean Khyber Girls Medical College, Dr. Zahid Aman, large number of faculty members and students.

The minister praised services of HMC staff during coronavirus pandemic and dedication of its professionals.

He said that significant changes were being witnessed in health sector due to appointment of competent persons in board of Governor of Medical Teaching Institutes.

He said that launching of Sehat Insaf Card was a revolutionary step of government that has enabled people to get advanced medical cover in hospitals and were being provided all the needed equipment and contemporary diagnostic facilities.

He said that government has given special focus to develop health facilities and added that funds have also been provided to Basic Health Units to further improve healthcare delivery system.